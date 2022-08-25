English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on August 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Oil prices rise on possible OPEC supply cuts

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 23, 2022

    Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 23, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 23, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    US crude futures rose 34 cents to $95.23 a barrel by 0016 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 51 cents, or $101.73 a barrel.

    Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility of cutting production.

    OPEC sources later told Reuters that any cuts by the producer group and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, are likely to coincide with a return of Iranian oil to the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

    Brent oil climbs above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

    Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn.

    Brent crude for October settlement traded up $1.07, or 1.1%, at $101.29 a barrel by 1158 GMT. US crude was up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $94.73.

    Contracts for both crudes soared on Tuesday and touched three-week highs on Wednesday after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman flagged the possibility of cutting production.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel prices #Petrol price
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.