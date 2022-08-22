Fuel prices on August 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil falls on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 19, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 19, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 19, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Oil prices fell on Monday, ending three days of gains, on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.17, or 1.2%, to $95.55 a barrel by 0054 GMT, with concerns over slowing demand in China because of a power crunch in some areas also weighing on prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, was down $1.12, or 1.2%, at $89.65 a barrel. The more active October contract was at $89.29, down $1.15, or 1.3%.

Both Brent and WTI climbed for a third straight day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week on a stronger dollar and demand fears.

"Investors were worried that a possible steep rate hike by the Fed would cause an economic slowdown and sap fuel demand," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

"China's power restriction in some regions is also a concern as it could affect economic activity," he added.

China's southwestern province Sichuan began limiting electricity supply to homes, offices and malls last week because of a severe power crunch driven by extreme heat waves and drought, according to state media and one power company.

Strength in the U.S. dollar , which was hovering at around a five-week high, also weighed on crude prices because it makes oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Investors will be paying close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

(Reuters)