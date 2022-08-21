English
    Fuel prices on August 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 21, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Representative Image


    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 21, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Russia remains China's top oil supplier for 3rd straight month

    Russia held its spot as China's top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.

    Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6 percent from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed. Read more here.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 07:39 am
