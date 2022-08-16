Fuel prices on August 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

India@75: We're the first country to use taxi bots that help save airline fuel

Ever been in a flight that was delayed or grounded because something flew into the engine while the aircraft was still taxing?

Foreign object damage (FOD) can occur when an item left on the runway gets sucked into the running engine while taxing. One solution for this is taxi bots.

Taxing robots push the aircraft to the take-off point, so the aircraft engine can be switched on later than usual. This helps to save aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and prevent FOD during taxing - saving airlines a lot of money. Read details here.