English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel prices on August 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    India@75: We're the first country to use taxi bots that help save airline fuel

    Ever been in a flight that was delayed or grounded because something flew into the engine while the aircraft was still taxing?

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 14, 2022

    Sunday, 14th August, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 14, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Sunday, 14th August, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 14, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Foreign object damage (FOD) can occur when an item left on the runway gets sucked into the running engine while taxing. One solution for this is taxi bots.

    Taxing robots push the aircraft to the take-off point, so the aircraft engine can be switched on later than usual. This helps to save aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and prevent FOD during taxing - saving airlines a lot of money. Read details here.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #diesel price #Fuel prices today #mumbai #Petrol price
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 07:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.