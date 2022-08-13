Fuel prices on August 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Price freeze on petrol, diesel, LPG to hit profitability of IOC, BPCL, HPCL: Fitch Ratings

The freeze on petrol, diesel and LPG price revision despite rising cost will hit profitability of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) this fiscal, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

The three state-owned fuel retailers haven't changed auto fuel prices for over four months now to help the government contain runaway inflation. Read details here.