 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Fuel Prices on April 5: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Fuel Prices on April 5

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose on April 5, boosted by expectations of U.S. crude inventory declines as well as the latest output cut targets set by the OPEC+ producer alliance.

Brent crude futures gained 45 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 85.39 a barrel by 0352 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 81.11 a barrel.