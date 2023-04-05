Fuel Prices on April 5: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose on April 5, boosted by expectations of U.S. crude inventory declines as well as the latest output cut targets set by the OPEC+ producer alliance.

Brent crude futures gained 45 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 85.39 a barrel by 0352 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 81.11 a barrel.

The rises came as an industry report showed U.S. crude stocks fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31. The official inventory report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 1430 GMT on April 5.

Moneycontrol News