Fuel prices on April 3: Petrol, diesel rates increased again

Petrol and diesel prices were once again hiked by 80 paise/litre each on April 3. The fresh hike takes the total increase in rates in the last 13 days to Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rate has gone up to Rs 94.67 from Rs 93.87 per litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre are at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise) respectively. In Chennai, ater an increase of 75 paise each, petrol & diesel prices per litre are at Rs 108.96 and Rs 99.04 respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.82 (increased by 80 paise).

This is the 11th increase in prices in the last 13 days since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹118 118 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹103 103 View more + Show

137-day freeze on petrol and diesel rates ended on March 21

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) started to increase retail fuel prices after four months as international crude oil prices have soared.

The first increase in petrol and diesel prices this year, announced on March 22 was the first hike in 137 days. From November 3, 2021 until March 22, there had been a freeze on fuel prices due to the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowering state tax.

Though these measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after the results for the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were out on March 10.

Increase in crude oil prices likely to keep retail fuel prices high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand, drove the oil rally over the last four weeks.

JP Morgan earlier in its report said for OMCs to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent. And, there was a report that in view of the geopolitical crisis, India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel would go up by Rs 15-22 per litre. It was viewed that an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices, but only to an extent.

Brent crude which traded as high as $139 per barrel on March 7 and as low as $98 per barrel on March 15, was at $104.39 a barrel on April 1

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

The global markets are impacted as a result of sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter.

