Fuel prices on April 26: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Fuel prices on April 26

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 26 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

Also Read | Oil prices rise on US crude, fuel stock draws

As a U.S. trade group reported a significant draw in crude oil stocks ahead of government data released later in the day, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on April 26.

