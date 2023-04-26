Fuel prices on April 26: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 26 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

As a U.S. trade group reported a significant draw in crude oil stocks ahead of government data released later in the day, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on April 26.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94

By 0006 GMT, Brent crude was trading at USD 80.93, up 16 cents or 0.2 percent. Crude oil prices in the United States rose 25 cents to USD 77.32 per barrel, or 0.3 percent.

India has the courage to do something, even in most difficult circumstances: PM Modi

Market sources cited American Petroleum Institute figures on April 25 that show crude oil stocks in the U.S. fell by about 6.1 million barrels last week. In the past few weeks, analysts had expected crude inventories to fall by about 1.5 million barrels. In addition, gasoline inventories declined last week, while distillate inventories rose, the sources said. The U.S. government is due to release official data on stockpiles on April 26. (With Inputs from Reuters)

