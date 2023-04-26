English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel prices on April 26: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Fuel prices on April 26

    Fuel prices on April 26

    Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 26 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Also Read | Oil prices rise on US crude, fuel stock draws

    As a U.S. trade group reported a significant draw in crude oil stocks ahead of government data released later in the day, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on April 26.

    By 0006 GMT, Brent crude was trading at USD 80.93, up 16 cents or 0.2 percent.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Crude oil prices in the United States rose 25 cents to USD 77.32 per barrel, or 0.3 percent.

    Market sources cited American Petroleum Institute figures on April 25 that show crude oil stocks in the U.S. fell by about 6.1 million barrels last week. In the past few weeks, analysts had expected crude inventories to fall by about 1.5 million barrels.

    In addition, gasoline inventories declined last week, while distillate inventories rose, the sources said. The U.S. government is due to release official data on stockpiles on April 26.

    (With Inputs from Reuters)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 07:50 am