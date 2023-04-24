English
    Fuel prices on April 24: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
    Fuel prices on April 24

    Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 24 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Also Read | Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

    Oil prices slipped on April 24 as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

    Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel by 6:15 IST while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6 percent lower.

    Show

    In other news, Indian refiners' crude oil processing stayed near record peaks in March, provisional government data showed on Friday.

    In March, India's fuel consumption hit a record high.

    Preliminary sales data, according to Reuters, showed Indian state refiners posted an 8.4% rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.

    Moneycontrol News
