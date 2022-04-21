Fuel Prices on April 21: Check out petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 15th day in a row on April 21. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel rates were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

Amid outcry over high fuel prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 14 said the Union government has been appealing to states which have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to cut the state tax so that consumers could be given relief.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 19, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 19, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹121 121 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 19, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more + Show

A report on April 12 stated that the current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices at $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel in the week, domestic fuel prices could freeze again for some time.

A few days ago, reacting to high oil prices and demand disruption due to them, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said if global crude oil prices remain above the $110 per barrel-mark for more than a quarter, then the government, oil marketing companies and consumers will have to "share the burden".

Also Read: Oil prices to remain firm as world tries to strike a demand-supply balance

India is 80% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement in crude prices. On a daily basis, oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust the rates of petrol and diesel depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days and foreign exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, any changes in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Here is how petrol and diesel prices are calculated in India. Also, know how much of it is tax.

Also Read: How high oil prices are the cause of Russia-Ukraine conflict, not the consequence, argues Devina Mehra

137-day freeze on fuel prices ended on March 22

From November 3, 2021 until March 22, 2022, there had been a freeze on fuel prices after the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel, and many states also lowering state tax.

Also Read: Refinery margins, inventory gains to offset losses on petrol, diesel: Fitch

During this period, there was also a spike in international crude oil prices. This triggered speculation that the freeze was due to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. It was widely anticipated that fuel prices at the pump would increase after the poll results were out on March 10.

Also Read: Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Fund managers see inflation as biggest risk, expect oil prices to soften

The OMCs started to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel from March 22. In March, petrol and diesel prices were hiked Rs 6.40 per litre each. And, in April so far, they were raised by Rs 3.60 per litre each. So, there is a net increase of Rs 10 per litre each.

Also Read: Exclusive | Government may cut effective import duties on crude edible oils further

On April 20, Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.4 %, to settle at $106.80 a barrel. The front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, rose 19 cents to settle at $102.75.