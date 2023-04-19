Fuel prices on April 19: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 19. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In other news, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on April 19 as U.S. crude inventories were seen falling and on strong Chinese economic data, signalling strengthened fuel demand.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 3 cents to $80.89 a barrel. Keeping prices from moving higher were concerns that potential increases in US interest rates could dampen growth in the top oil-consuming country. The US Federal Reserve likely has one more interest rate rise in store to fight inflation, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said. (With Inputs from Reuters)

Moneycontrol News