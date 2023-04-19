English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel prices on April 19: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
    Fuel prices on April 19

    Fuel prices on April 19

    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 19. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    In other news, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on April 19 as U.S. crude inventories were seen falling and on strong Chinese economic data, signalling strengthened fuel demand.

    Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 3 cents to $80.89 a barrel.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Tuesday, 18th April, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Tuesday, 18th April, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Keeping prices from moving higher were concerns that potential increases in US interest rates could dampen growth in the top oil-consuming country.

    The US Federal Reserve likely has one more interest rate rise in store to fight inflation, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.

    (With Inputs from Reuters)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 07:56 am