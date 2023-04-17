 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on April 17: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

Fuel prices today

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 17. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In another news, oil prices edged up on April 17, supported by OPEC+'s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's No. 2 oil consumer.