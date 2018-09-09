Fuel price hike: Petrol at Rs 87.89/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.50/litre in Delhi

Fuel prices in India hit an all-time high with petrol price increasing by 12 paise and diesel price by 11 paise in Mumbai on September 9.

The revised prices of petrol and diesel were recorded at Rs 87.89 per litre and Rs 77.09 per litre, respectively, according to the price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Petrol price in Delhi was hike by 12 paise per litre to Rs 80.50 per litre. Diesel prices increased by 10 paise per litre to Rs 72.61 per litre in the national capital.

On September 8, petrol prices had crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark for the first time in the national capital.

In other metropolitan cities such as Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices were also hiked by 12 paise per litre. The revised price was recorded Rs 83.66 per litre and Rs 83.39 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

Diesel price in Chennai increased by 11 paise per litre taking the rate to Rs 76.65 per litre. While in Kolkata, the price was hiked by 10 paise per litre, taking the rate to Rs 75.46 per litre.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or value added tax. The Centre currently levies a total excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre of petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) -- the lowest being in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where 6 percent sales tax is charged on both the fuels.

Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 percent on petrol and 17.24 percent on diesel.

The Central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in nine installments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

This led to its excise collections from petro goods more than doubling in the last four years -- from Rs 99,184 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,29,019 crore in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1,37,157 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,091 crore in 2017-18.

