Fresh violence along Assam-Mizoram border, Centre's intervention sought to resolve inter-state dispute

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meet with all chief ministers of north-eastern states in Shillong, reports of fresh violence along the Assam-Mizoram border emerged on July 26.

The incident of firing and attacks on government vehicles came to light after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga along with the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma put out tweets to alert the Centre about the recent developments.

Sharing a video where armed men brandishing sticks can be seen, CM Zoramthanga sought the Union Home Minister’s intervention and wrote: “(this) needs to stop right now”.

The Mizoram CM tweeted: “Shri Amit Shah ji.... kindly look into the matter. This needs to be stopped right now. #MizoramAssamBorderTension.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?”

Meanwhile, the newly elected Assam Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: “Honble Zoramthanga CM ji, Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post; until then their civilians won't listen nor stop the violence. How can we run the government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at the earliest.”



The Mizoram CM responded saying: “Dear Himanta ji, after a cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri Amit Shah ji, surprisingly two companies of Assam Police with civilians lathi-charged and tear-gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police.

Sarma said a while later: “I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister Zoramthanga ji. I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if need be.”

Earlier this month, explosions had rocked the Assam-Mizoram border, following which Sarma had requested Zoramthanga to use satellite mapping of the border locations and resolve the territorial dispute at the earliest.

Notably, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram dates back years and concerns areas located along the border in Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts of the Barak valley.