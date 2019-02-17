Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Finished steel exports fall 37%, imports grow 1.5% in April- January

The imports of the total finished steel grew 1.5 percent to 6.55 MT during April-January of 2018-18, compared with 6.45 MT in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's exports of finished steel fell 37.3 percent to 5.15 million tonne (MT) in the April-January period of the current financial year, according to official data. The country had exported 8.22 MT of finished steel during the corresponding period a year ago, the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) said in its latest report.

The imports of the total finished steel grew 1.5 percent to 6.55 MT during April-January of 2018-18, compared with 6.45 MT in the year-ago period.

During January this year, the exports stood at 0.47 MT, down by 22.8 percent from 0.61 MT in January, it said.

"India was a net importer of total finished steel in April-January 2018-19 and imports stood at 0.638 MT in January 2019, up by 79.2 percent over January 2018," the JPC said.

related news

Production of the total finished steel, the JPC said, grew 4.4 percent to 109.18 MT from 104.56 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In January, the production of finished steel at 11.58 MT was up by 1.8 percent over January 2018.

During April-January 2018-19, "India's consumption of the total finished steel saw a growth of 7.8 percent at 79.96 MT over the same period of last year, under the influence of a rising indigenous supply side. Consumption stood at 8.411 MT in January 2019, up by 6. percent over January 2018," the JPC said.

India has set a target of ramping up its steel production capacity and per-capita steel consumption to 300 MT and 160 kg, respectively, by 2030-31.

JPC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the only institution in the country that collects and maintains data on the domestic iron and steel sector.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Business #Commodities #India #steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.