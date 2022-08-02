Financial planning amid inflation: Where to invest?

Inflation might be scary as it threatens to eat into your returns, but if you have a proper budget planned for your future, you might not be too concerned about it. Retail inflation in June was measured at a little over 7 percent, which is the highest in around eight years. This means the cost of your living has increased and, therefore, you need to revamp your budget. But how can you do so? How much inflation should you budget for? Moneycontrol has spoken to a battery of financial planners to get you the answers to all your questions. Watch this video to know more.