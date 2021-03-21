Fed's stance supports gold but rising bond yield likely to keep prices in check

To fight the coronavirus' drag on the economy, the US Federal Reserve took bold steps a year ago. During two unscheduled meetings on March 3, 2020 and March 15, 2020, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate by one-and-half percentage points, dropping it to near zero. More efforts continued and a year later, the Fed again pledged to keep the interest rate low through 2023 and continued an asset purchase programme under which the central bank buys at least $120 billion of bonds a month.

The Fed's projections for GDP and unemployment rate are indicating a speedy economic recovery. The Fed raised its forecast on GDP growth for 2021 to a 6.5 percent annualised rate, from 4.2 percent, which will be the strongest growth in almost 40 years.

The Fed forecasts unemployment to fall to 4.5 percent from 6.2 percent, which is more favourable than a 5 percent FOMC estimate in December. Additionally, Fed forecasts it to be 4.2 percent in 2022, 3.7 percent in 2023 and the longer run rate is projected at 4 percent.

However, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he expects inflation to rise this year. The Fed sees inflation at 2.4 percent in 2021 but expects it to fall to 2 percent, the target rate, the next year. Fed officials made no mention of recent rises in bond yields, or any effort to combat the resurgent bond movements.

Government bond yields have surged to the levels last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation is termed to be bad for bonds and rising yields is indicative of selling in bonds. The Fed looks comfortable with some increase in yields so long as it is a reflection of economic recovery.

In case inflation spirals out of control, the Fed has other measures to douse the fire. Four of the 18 FOMC members were looking for a rate hike in 2022, compared with just one at the December meeting and for 2023, seven members see a hike, compared with five in December.

Gold prices bounced from the recent low of $1,673.30 but still stand at $1,731 an ounce, significantly lower from the August 2020 high of $2,107.6. The Fed sounded more dovish in the March 2021 statement, which was supportive of gold prices, however, a falling safe-haven demand after robust economic recovery and rising bond yield is likely to keep prices in check.

Gold, which bounced from the recent low of $1,673.3, is likely to face stiff resistance near 50-day EMA at $1,778 while it may find support around $1,715 and $1,687.

