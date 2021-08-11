Falling gold price before wedding season cheers jewellers

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Gold jewellers are upbeat about sales in the second half of the year as international prices have fallen just before the wedding season begins in Kerala and Tami Nadu, which are major consumers of the precious metal.

International prices have fallen after the US Federal Reserve reported that the country added almost a million jobs in July and that the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4 percent. In June this year, the indication of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve by 2023 had caused the gold prices to plummet.

international gold prices fell from a high of $1,830 on July 28 to $1,718 per troy ounce on August 7, a day after the announcement. The rates rebound to $ 1760 by Wednesday. It can be compared to the plunge in June when the gold prices fell from $1907 on June 1 to $ 1764 on June 17.

The per gram rate of 22-carat gold, which is used in making jewellery fell to Rs 4,528 on Wednesday, Rs 210 down from the rate prevalent at the beginning of the month. The lowest rate in recent times was Rs 4574 on June 30.

The gold sovereign (8 gm) prices have fallen below Rs 35,000 since April. For the last three days, the sovereign price has been steady at Rs 34,680 in Kerala.

Jewellers have experienced a strong uptick in sales with the opening up of shops after lockdown. Kalyan Jewellers has reported a 109 percent increase in sales in Q1 of FY22 from a year earlier at Rs 1,637 crore.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED, Kalyan Jewellers, said the result was more than what the company had expected as there was a lockdown in many states during the quarter. He expects the sales to pick up further in the current quarter.

“Apart from the factors like fall in gold prices and the shift from unorganised to organised gold trade with hallmarking becoming mandatory, we expect additional revenue of Rs 500 to 600 crore from our new showrooms,” he said. Of the 21 showrooms Kalyan has planned for the year, nine have already been opened.

Malabar Gold released its tenth ‘brides of India’ campaign globally targeting weddings. Unlike the previous editions, the campaign stresses more on celebration by showing brides from different states. The company’s chairman M P Ahammed feels despite Covid-19, the wedding is an occasion that calls for celebration within the family. “We want to emphasise women empowerment by showing that the bride is the most important person who takes decisions during the wedding,” he said.

Malabar Gold will be adding over 30 showrooms in the current year to its 140 in India. It will be focusing on the northeastern states. “In 2020, we had 10 to 20 percent increase in sales but we anticipate better performance this year as our aggressive expansion strategy will raise our market share,” he said.

In addition, it is planning to expand to far east countries like Malaysia and Singapore besides the UK. Ahammed said the company would go for more showrooms in the US too. Malabar has 130 showrooms in the Gulf region. The sales in UAE have picked up with the commencement of flights from India, Ahammed added.

Analysts reckon that gold prices may stay low in the short term. “With the possibility of the US withdrawing the Covid stimulus programme, the dollar may gain strength. The chances are that gold prices fluctuate a bit but are likely to remain weak unless there is a strong Covid third wave or other triggers,” said Hareesh V, Head, Research, Commodities, Geojit Financial Services.