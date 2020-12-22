Expect gold to trade sideways to positive this week, maintain a cautious approach: Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal

Gold and silver have seen a steady climb through the last week with few deviations. At the same time, the US Dollar has weakened, bolstering gold's role as a primary safe haven in the final weeks of 2020. The yellow metal's gains have been driven by a few factors, majorly being, the US COVID relief bill, Fed's policy statement and positive economic data. Gold prices touched a high of $1,900 an ounce and marked a low of $1,820 in the last week. On the other hand, volatility was witnessed in silver as it marked a high of $26.35 and low of $23.75 in the past week.

Patience was a quality greatly demanded from traders over the past week. And for the most part, Congress continued it's back and forth dance over COVID-19 relief bill. US lawmakers have reached a deal on a nearly $900 billion economic stimulus package that includes more relief for small businesses and direct payments to American families suffering in the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal- the second-largest economic relief bill in US history after the $2.2 trillion Cares Act in March- breaks months of deadlock at a time when the US economic recovery has shown signs of faltering. The deal now needs to be approved by the full Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-held Senate before being sent to the White House for Mr Trump's signature.

Major Central banks had their policy meet scheduled last week and all kept their rates unchanged and maintained a stance to stimulate the economy until it recovers. The Federal Reserve has said it will keep buying at least $120 billion of debt per month until substantial further progress has been made in the recovery, strengthening its support for the US economy amid a surging coronavirus outbreak. Fed also mentioned that they will increase their holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the committee's maximum employment and price stability goals. Improvement in the economic forecast is positive for the economy although, governor's comments and actions gave support to the bullions pack.

Apart from the central bank policy statements, bullions also got support from the positive economic data. The US deepening slowdown was highlighted again, with the highest number of initial jobless claims reported in more than three months. Outflow in ETFs market sentiment, justifying the move witnessed in metal prices. Investment in gold witnessed a decrease for the week ended December 20, 2020 and holdings currently stand at around 1,167 tonnes compared to holding of around 1,175 tonnes in the previous week. Holding in ishares ETF witnessed an inflow of around 294 tonnes and holdings currently stand at around 17,338 tonnes.

Looking ahead, the economic calendar for this week is fairly light. Market liquidity and headline-flow will both be light, as is always the case in the week of Christmas. No major economic data is expected this week although, uncertainties and events hovering the market will continue to trigger the market. With the vaccine developments and updates, market participant's eyes are also set on the "new" stimulus bill which will continue to give a boost to the market sentiment. Hence, development of all variables and uncertainties will be in focus, hence it is advised to maintain a cautious approach. Broadly we expect gold to trade sideways to positive this week.

(Navneet Damani is the VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

