Expect base metals to trade sideways with negative bias: HDFC Sec

Commodity prices traded mixed with crude oil and most of the base metals down while Copper and bullion ended in green last week. Crude oil prices halted the six-week rally by falling more than 8 percent during the week. Most of the metals except copper traded down on slower demand growth while copper prices traded higher on lower supply concerns. Bullion prices traded higher on safe-haven buying on rising virus cases and slower economic recovery.

Bullion prices traded strongly for the week as investors turned cautious over the US Fed's forecast of slower-than-expected economic growth. The US Federal Reserve in its economic outlook said that the US economy will shrink by 6.5 percent in 2020 and signalled near-zero rates till 2022.

The spot gold prices at COMEX rose by more than 2 percent while Silver prices kept limited gains of 0.44 percent on weak base metals. The fall in equity indices on fear of the second wave of virus infections boosted buying in gold on risk-off sentiments. The Gold ETF holdings at SPDR Gold Shares rose to 1136.22 tonnes on Friday.

Crude oil prices drifted lower for the week halting the six weeks rally on demand growth concerns. The benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices plunged by more than 8 percent to $36 while ICE Brent oil prices fell below $39 during the week.

Natural gas prices lost nearly 3 percent on weaker demand and ample supplies. Crude oil prices witnessed correction on weak global cues as the forecast of contraction in the US economy and rise in virus cases raised worries over demand recovery. The oil output cut effects from major oil producers have supported the oil market so far by reducing the glut. The US crude oil and natural gas rigs count continued to hit lows as many of US energy firms have shut productions. The total crude oil rigs fell by 7 to 199, as per data published by Baker Hughes.

Base metals prices traded mixed for the week with most of the metals traded down except copper. Base metals prices previous week's gains witnessed selling pressure amid slower demand recovery. The concerns over slower than expected economic recovery triggered selling in base metals along with equity indices. Copper prices traded strongly during the week after the technical breakout on the charts and fears of supply disruption. The top copper-producing nation, Chile, has witnessed a sharp rise in virus cases as miners' union has called for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity.

China's aluminium production for the month of May rose to 2.98 million tonnes.

We expect base metals to trade sideways to down with MCX Copper June has important support at Rs 425 and resistance at Rs 452 for the coming week.

The author is Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

