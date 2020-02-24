Emirates NBD bullish on gold, silver; neutral on WTI crude, Euro; bearish on yen

Dharmesh Bhatia

Precious metal prices extended their recent surge on Friday, capping off a strong week for safe-haven assets amid investors’ concerns that the coronavirus will have a long-lasting impact on global growth.

Crude oil prices touched highest levels for this month, getting lift from news of U.S. sanctions on Russia Rosneft firm and Libya continuous output cut reducing the supply glut pressure from the markets.

The S&P 500 managed to reach a record high of 3393 during the week but fell below 3330 in Friday’s session.

The British pound recovered till 1.2986 after upbeat UK PMIs and some dollar weakness before closing the week at 1.2957.

The Dollar index gave away gains for the first time after three consecutive daily advances, coming under some selling pressure and closing the week at 99.26.

Base metals on the LME were mixed as solid stimulus measures from China amid the Coronavirus outbreak has kept the markets cautious.

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak.

Gold:

Gold made a break above the critical mark of $1600 extended its rally till $1650 during the week as disappointing macroeconomic data releases from Japan and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak further weighing on the country's economic performance caused the JPY to lose its safe-haven status lately and allowed gold to gather strength.

Silver:

Silver prices ended significantly higher by 4.21% and close to $18.50 mark as precious metals extended their rally throughout the week, capping off a strong week for safe-haven assets amid investors’ concerns that the coronavirus will have a long-lasting impact on global growth. But, the gains were further capped as China’s central bank trimmed the interest rate on its medium term loans to counter the economic fallout from the virus break out.

JPY

The USD/JPY pair managed to reach and breach the 112 mark but was unable to hold above that and closed the week at 111.61. The pair benefited from the rising confidence in the US economy and slowly ebbing fears about the China health crisis for most of the week until checked by Markit's US PMI data on Friday. The dollar gained 2% reaching its best level versus the yen since May 2019.

EURO:

The EUR/USD pair had tailed around 1.0800 during the last week and manage to close above the108.40 mark triggered by weak US PMI which have helped the pair trim its weekly losses. The German manufacturing index rose to 47.8, better than the previous 45.3, although services output contracted to 53.3. The EU indexes were also a bit more encouraging, as both beat the market’s forecasts.

WTI:

Crude oil prices managed to reach $54 mark but fell by 1% on Friday to $53.38 on renewed concerns about crude demand being pinched by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while OPEC and allied producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output. Also, the US has put sanctions on the Russia Rosneft firm and Libya continuous output cut reducing the supply glut pressure from the markets.

Natural Gas:

Natural gas prices, initially in the week, rallied till $2 but faced significant resistance and closed the week at $1.90. The EIA once again surprised to the bullish side, reporting a larger-than-expected 151 Bcf withdrawal from natural gas storage inventories for the week ending Feb. 14. The latest weather models trended warmer overnight, although forecasts continued to show several blasts of frigid air making their way into the United States over the next couple of weeks.

Copper: Copper prices reached a three-week high of $262.70 on Wednesday as the as top consumer China lowered a key interest rate to pacify the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. However, the prices retreated to $256 before closing the week at 260.80. Also, Copper inventories, at more than 262,000 tonnes, are at their highest since mid-March and nearly double the level on January 19.

(The author is Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD)

