English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Egypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India: Supply minister

    India banned wheat exports in May because of lower domestic production, but made allowances for countries like Egypt with food security needs.

    Reuters
    June 26, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said on Sunday, less than previously agreed, a deal that is part of the country's efforts to diversify its wheat supplies.

    Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, is looking for alternatives to Black Sea grain exports which face disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia and Ukraine have been Egypt's main wheat suppliers.

    The Ukraine crisis has also raised import costs for Egypt, which heavily subsidises bread for its 70 million population.

    Moselhy had said in May that Egypt had agreed to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India but that a contract had not been signed.

    Close

    Related stories

    India banned wheat exports in May because of lower domestic production, but made allowances for countries like Egypt with food security needs.

    "Based on what the supplier said, the condition was that the wheat has to be at the ports, then it would be available," Moselhy said on Sunday.

    "We had agreed on 500,000 tonnes, turns out [the supplier]has 180,000 tonnes in the port," he said.

    Moselhy added that Egypt was also in talks with Russian suppliers for a wheat purchase agreement.

    Egypt is also looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, Moselhy said, by raising the extraction percentage for flour used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from 82%.

    It plans to save around 500,000 tonnes of imported wheat, and to import 5-5.5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 fiscal year, he added.

    Current wheat reserves are sufficient for 5.7 months after the procurement of 3.9 million tonnes in the local harvest, Moselhy said on Sunday.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Egypt #wheat export
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 08:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.