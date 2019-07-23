App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches insomnia treatment tablets in US

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of insomnia characterised by difficulty with sleep onset.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on July 23 said it has launched generic Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia in the US market.

The company has launched Ramelteon tablets in the str8 mgength of 8 mg after getting approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's Rozerem tablets in the same strength, it added.

Close

The Rozerem brand had the US sales of around $91.3 million MAT (moving annual total) for the most recent 12 months ending in May 2019, Dr Reddy's said.

The company's generic 8 mg Ramelteon tablets are available in bottle count sizes of 30, 100 and 1,000, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of insomnia characterised by difficulty with sleep onset.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2600 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.21 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.