App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don't expect high volatility during oil F&O contracts expiry like seen in April

The sustainable trade above $30 a barrel may lead WTI crude oil prices towards $38 a barrel in short term, with strong support at $27 a barrel.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Tapan Patel

Commodity prices witnessed buying across the broad with bullion and crude oil prices trading higher while base metals ended lower for the week maintaining range-bound trading. All non-agro commodities are trading in positive on May 18 on signs of demand recovery with precious metals gaining on safe-haven buying.

Bullion prices continued upside with spot gold prices at COMEX ended more than 2 percent higher at $1,741 per troy ounce after breaking previous resistance at $1,747.74. Gold prices traded above $1,760 on May 18 to the highest levels since October 2012 as investors continued the safe-haven buying amid gloomy economic outlook. Silver prices outperformed gold in the previous week as COMEX spot silver prices rallied by 7 percent on technical breakout on charts. The positive economic data from China has spurred buying in Silver as cheaper in Gold/Silver ratio gave an advantage to silver on signs of demand recovery in industrial metals. Silver prices are trading nearly 5 percent up today with break out above $17.11, next resistance for silver lies at $17.70 and $18.70.

Close

Crude oil prices rallied for the third consecutive week on supportive fundamentals. The benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices traded higher on May 18 by 9 percent at $32 after rallying 19 percent in last week. The output cut effects from major oil producers and signs of demand recovery with ease in lockdown measures has supported crude oil prices to trade higher. The US crude oil and natural gas rigs count has hit all-time lows as many of US energy firms have shut productions which has eased supply pressure at physical delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma. The NYMEX WTI June contract is set to expire on 19th May 2020 where many traders are expecting high volatility in the prices. However, we do not expect the previous expiry like situation this time as many traders have opt for early rollover to next contract. The sustainable trade above $30 a barrel may lead WTI crude oil prices towards $38 a barrel in short term, with strong support at $27 a barrel.

related news

Base metals complex is struggling to join the rally like precious metals and crude oil. Prices are witnessing rangebound trading since a month on mixed global cues. The stable situation in China and ease in lockdown measures in many countries have supported base metals prices to form a temporary bottom. However, the concerns over the growth of demand recovery has kept upside limited in base metals. The fresh spat on COVID 19 blame between US and China has raised fears of another trade war after US banned supply of microchips to Huawei drawing retaliation from China. The recent rise in China's industrial output and new home prices has supported base metals to trade higher today with Copper and Nickel rallying by more than 1.5 percent followed by Zinc, lead and Aluminium with 1 percent of gains. MCX Copper prices have formed temporary bottom at Rs 345 while prices are expected to trade in the broad range of Rs 395 to Rs 415 in near term.

The author is Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

Oil prices will bounce back in the near future: Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil prices will bounce back in the near future: Dharmendra Pradhan

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.