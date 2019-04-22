Donald Trump: Saudi Arabia will 'make up' for oil supply after new Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump said April 22 US ally Saudi Arabia will help to make up easily for any shortfalls in oil supply after he ordered a tightening of sanctions on Iran's oil exports. "Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC will more than make up the Oil Flow difference in our now Full Sanctions on Iranian Oil," Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier, the White House announced it was tightening the sanctions to try to cripple the industry crucial to Iran's economy.

Trump has taken a hard line on Iran, which is in confrontation both with Saudi Arabia and the chief US ally in the region, Israel.

The White House said its intention is to "bring Iran's oil exports to zero" with its latest move.

Trump last year withdrew the United States from a multilateral 2015 accord negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, under which Iran drastically scaled back its nuclear program in return for promises of sanctions relief.