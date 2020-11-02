Domestic silver futures fall over 25% from record high

Silver prices declined about 25 percent since hitting all-time high of Rs 77,833 a kg in domestic futures market. Falling gold prices and a drop in the investment demand amid signs of expanding global economic momentum adversely hit the commodity.

Sustained demand for safe assets due to the negative global economic impact of coronavirus health crisis lifted silver to an all-time high during August. A weak US dollar, hopes of fresh economic stimulus measures from various Central banks and simmering US-China tensions also aided the precious white metal. The commodity got an extra boost on reports of supply shortage from the Latin American mines owing to the worsening pandemic causalities.

Domestic gold prices also crashed about 10 percent from its August highs. Silver is echoing the trend seen in gold. Silver usually lags behind gold in the precious metals' move as both are considered safe during periods of financial and economic instability. At the beginning of the rally silver often lags gold, but catches up as the rally continues. However, the recent selloff in both commodities was triggered simultaneously after Russia announced the first COVID vaccine.

Retail demand for silver still seems lacklustre as the consumer inflation numbers slowed. Major economic indicators from the world's top two economies, the US and China pointed to a recovery in economic activities. However, the consumer inflation numbers from both countries are still below that of the first three months of 2020. Meanwhile, producer inflation showed recovery as industries ramp up business activities.

Silver prices are largely driven by industrial and manufacturing demand. It is estimated that almost 85 percent of silver demand is derived from the manufacturing sector. The global push on green energy and growing demand in areas like 5G also offered support to the metal. The metal is largely used for making solar panels and electronics goods.

Meanwhile, the trade in the metal is currently volatile as investors are making bets on US election races. The stalemate between US President Donald Trump with some democrats in the congress over the stimulus package has driven the market players to uncertainty. Although both parties, Republicans and Democrats, are on the same page about the stimulus package, a delay in decision making has faded hopes among market players about a positive outcome until the US presidential election in November. Historically, fiscal stimulus measures increase the demand for bullion and thus the price of the commodity.

A decline in ETF holdings and a drop in bullish bets on silver by fund and money managers also resulted in weakness in the demand for the commodity. Total physical holdings of Silver backed ETFs with the world’s leading silver backed ETF, the iShare silver trust declined by 2.62 percent so far in October. Data from US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also showed that the hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish positions in COMEX silver contracts in recent weeks.

Looking ahead, traders continue to look towards supply-demand dynamics to set a clear direction of the metal. There are expectations that the COVID related economic uncertainties may end soon and that could hit the safe haven status of the commodity. A recovering US dollar and steady equity may further dampen the sentiments. Anyhow, fiscal stimulus measures from central banks likely to offer lower-level support to the metal.

(Hareesh V is the Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services.)

