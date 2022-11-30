 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar heads for biggest monthly loss since 2010 ahead of Powell speech

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

The dollar eased from a one-week high on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while optimism over a possible loosening in China's COVID restrictions set it on course for its biggest monthly loss in over 20 years.

The euro was one of the better performers, rising by as much as 0.3% ahead of euro zone inflation data that could show the first deceleration since June last year.

Harmonised consumer inflation is expected to have risen by 10.4% in November, down from October's final reading of 10.6%. It's still more than five times the European Central Bank's target rate. But after almost two years of near-relentless acceleration in inflation, markets could welcome any sign that the worst may be over.

European assets got a lift on Tuesday after inflation in Spain and a number of major German states cooled.

"The main focus is set to be on todays flash CPI from the EU, which could set the scene as to whether we get 50 basis points or 75 bps when the ECB meets in just over two weeks time," CMC Markets chief markets strategist Michael Hewson said.

"There is increasing evidence that we might be getting close to peak inflation if the direction of travel of commodity prices over the past few months is any guide."