Direct stockholders to upload info on stocks of tur daal: Centre tells states amid price rise

Representative Image

The Government of India on August 12 asked states and union territories (UT) to direct all stockholders to declare the stocks of tur (pulses), to help monitor its price and also verify their stocks.

"All the states and UTs to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur under Section 3(2)(h) and 3(2)(i) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and also to monitor and verify the stocks," a government release said.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has said that it has also asked states and UTs to instruct shareholder entities to upload data on the stocks they own on a weekly basis to the Department of Consumer Affairs' online monitoring portal.

It has also been observed that certain stockists and traders are using restricted sales in an attempt to artificially reduce supply and drive up the price.

According to the ministry's observations, since the second week of July 2022, the retail price of tur has been on the rise as a result of slow kharif sowing progress compared to last year due to excessive rainfall and water logging conditions in some areas of the major tur-growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The ministry further said that the Center is closely monitoring the general supply and prices of pulses in both the domestic and international markets in order to take appropriate preventative actions in the case of an unjustifiable price increase during the next high demand festival months.

It added on top of the sufficient overall availability of pulses in the domestic market, the government is currently holding about 38 lakh tons of pulses which are being released in the market to further augment the stocks available in the market.