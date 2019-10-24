Gold price up Rs 19 at Rs 38,450 per 10 grams on festive demand; silver trades flat

Gold prices gained Rs 19 to Rs 38,450 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market a day ahead of Dhanteras on festive demand.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,220 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,450 plus GST. The 18-carat quoted at Rs 28,838 plus GST in the retail market. Silver price remained unchanged at Rs 45,535 per kg from its closing on October 23.

The gold/silver ratio, that measures the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold was at 84.44 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,115 and an intraday low of Rs 37,999 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December jumped Rs 97, or 0.26 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,100 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 17,749 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery were up by Rs 93, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 38,340 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,741 lots.

The value of December contract traded so far was Rs 2,037.71 crore and February contract was Rs 60.09 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November gained Rs 87, or 0.23 percent at Rs 38,211 in a business turnover of 9,688 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 37,900 levels and intermediate support at Rs 38,000 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised clients to buy targeting higher resistance at Rs 38,175-38,335 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,482-$1,507 range with a positive bias.