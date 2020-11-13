Dhanteras 2020 | Increase in demand likely to push gold prices higher: Kshitij Purohit

Buying a gold coin or jewellery on the occasion of Diwali or Dussehra is considered to be a wise decision not only due to its financial value, but it has also a social value attached. Gold has been considered as the safest mode of investment in India. In our country, it in linked to auspicious occasions like Diwali, Dussehra, Akshaya Tritiya.

As the festive season gathers space, gold premium in India jumped to their highest in nearly three months. This year jewellers are anticipating a significant rise in footfalls and sales in Diwali. As ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created many uncertainties in the world economy still Indian consumers are willing to buy gold in this festive season even though rising prices.

With the opening of economy, consumers slowly started taking interest in gold as the yellow metal has given more than 25 percent return this year. The outlook of gold continues to remain bullish in one of the top gold-consuming nations like India.

Apart from buying physical gold, one may look towards other instruments like Gold ETF and Sovereign Gold bonds. These both instruments come with benefits like higher yield than physical gold, tax benefits, guaranteed purity etc. A Gold ETF opportunity to take the exposure in the precious metals especially gold, It Invest in 99.5 percent purity gold.

Kshitij Purohit Product Manager Commodities|CapitalVia Global Research Limited

If investors want to accumulate gold for the long-term then Gold ETF is as best option than holding it in physical. You can start with small amount, lesser cost of the storage, benefits by power of compounding, high liquidity are the edge over the physical form of gold.

Gold future for December delivery trading near USD 1,960 and it is almost 5 percent jump on the week as Democrat Joe Biden won the Us election by 290 electoral votes versus the minimum 270 needed for a win. This has revitalized the hopes for new economic stimulus.

The primary trend is bullish in daily chart and medium-term range could be between USD 2089 to USD 1851 in which USD 1970 to USD 1998 is the next upside target and retracement zone. On the downside, the immediate support is at 50 percent of retracement level placed at USD 1917.

On MCX, Gold prices made a all time high at Rs 56,400 in August when in Spot Gold it made a high around USD 2075 in international market. It attempted to make a low below 50k in September but had a strong bounce back from psychological support. The support levels on Daily chart of Gold are Rs 50100 and Rs 49600 whereas Rs 52300 would be strong resistance level for bullish trend. Breakout above the resistance levels in MCX may comes with the opportunity that Gold will take all-time high above 60K in India market.

We are anticipating of strong festive demand and it will take gold to new stage in Indian markets. In the month of August it showed a month-on-month gain of 10.7 percent. Focusing on the current data, it is unlikely to cool of the prices of gold, despite being the continuing pandemic. It is likely to push up the prices of gold in connection with the increasing demand.

