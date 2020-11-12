Dhanteras 2020: Gold prices steady for second day at Rs 50,702/10 gm; silver rises by Rs 357/kg

Gold prices were flat for the second day at Rs 50,702 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee depreciation and sluggish global market. The precious metal traded in a narrow range amid lack of fresh triggers despite weakness in the US dollar.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,443 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,702 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,027 plus GST in the retail market.

“A piece of gold in some form is always at the centre of happy traditions in India and Dhanteras is very special in that. Millions customarily invest in at least a small quantity of gold during Dhanteras - Diwali underpinned by an age-old belief that it will bring good fortune, wealth and prosperity. Price rally of 29 percent this year adds momentum to this tradition. It has been a challenging year but it appears that Dhanteras could mark a new beginning with gold leading the way in reviving consumer confidence and positive sentiments, reinforcing the widely held belief,” said Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council.

The softening of price just ahead of this big day is also very supportive of demand. However, the challenges of lockdown have not gone away, so expectations remain tempered by the fact of high and volatile prices, persisting anxieties of small businesses and unorganised workforce, and general caution in the air about COVID. Organised players with meaningful tech interface and better response to emerging buying behaviours, and digital gold platforms promoting micro savings and safe gold accumulations, are expected to do well,” he said.

Ahammed MP, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds said, “Amid pent-up customer demand in the market, the revival of the economy and positive consumer sentiment, Dhanteras will kick off a decent buying season for the jewellers across the country. The gold buying ritual on this auspicious occasion will also be driven by the enhanced investment value of gold in this unprecedented time. The purchase appetite of customers is likely to go up during Dhanteras and Diwali.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde mentioned that the central bank could announce one more new stimulus package next month to help the pandemic hit the Euro economy, which capped some losses for the metal.

The US dollar trades lower at 92.86 or down 0.17 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold rose slightly by $4.85 at $1,870.26 an ounce at 1200 GMT in London trading.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 67.73 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,527.26 at 15:31. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold prices inched lower in yesterday's session, pressured by a firmer dollar and optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine related developments which bolstered the risk appetite.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1835- 1910 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,050-50,650.

“COMEX gold trades 0.2 percent higher near $1,865/oz, trading in a very narrow range after a 0.8 percent decline yesterday. Although rising virus cases and ECB’s support for additional measures are supporting the prices, ETF outflows, progress on the vaccine front and uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus are capping the gains. Gold may witness choppy trade within a range of $1850/oz to $1880/oz,” Ravindra Rao, VP-Head commodity research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 80.73 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices jumped Rs 357 to Rs 62,797 per kg from its closing on November 11.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,473 and an intraday low of Rs 50,217 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 281, or 0.56 percent, at Rs 50,450 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 9,646 lots. The same for February rose by Rs 310, or 0.62 percent, at Rs 50,547 on a business turnover of 5,606 lots.

The value of the December and February contracts traded so far is Rs 2,921.24 crore and Rs 263.24 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December surged Rs 230, or 0.46 percent at Rs 50,460 on a business turnover of 11,797 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady as traders and Investors are awaiting fresh triggers from market. The continuous inflows into riskier assets and dollar recovery may cap safe-haven demand for precious metals.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX gold resistance at $1,880 and support at $1,855. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 49,900 with resistance at Rs 50,600.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking

The trend of gold and silver now becomes sideways to down and the expectation of safe-haven demand of this asset may fade out. As for today, traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 50,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50800 levels for the target of 49800 levels.

