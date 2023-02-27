 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) bags coal mine in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:10 AM IST

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd bagged a block in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the latest round of commercial coal mine auction held on Monday.

Of the 10 mines put on auction on the first day, Shree Cement made the highest bid for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

While Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd emerged as highest bidder fo a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries Pvt Ltd made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.

Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd submitted the closing bid for a mine in West Bengal and Rama Cement Industries Pvt Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh.     MH Natural Resources Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Maharashtra and RCR Steel Works Pvt Ltd made the highest bid for a mine in Jharkhand.