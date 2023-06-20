English
    Cumin to be an expensive spice in the kitchen, says Parneet Singh Swani of Swani Spice Mills

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    Prices have risen by about 15% in the month of June itself

    The spices market is currently buzzing right now with prices of products such as cumin, turmeric, and coriander seeds witnessing an all-time high. Cumin prices have surged to Rs 600 per kg, a gain of 60 percent, this year.

    In an interview with CNBC TV 18, Parneet Singh Swani of Swani Spice Mills says that the spice market is the place to be. “Cumin is a very unusual scenario, as we are about 30 to 40 percent short of our normal production.”

    Prices have risen by about 15 percent in June itself, despite which there was an upward rise in demand in the domestic market, says Swani. Exports eyed all competing countries due to lack of production owing to weather conditions. Naturally, there is a rise in prices, which overall makes cumin to be an expensive spice in the kitchen.

    Despite taking into account the global production of competing countries such as Syria and Turkey, there is still a shortfall, Swani said, adding that the bullish trend will continue with respect to the demand-supply scenario.

    Apart from the strong demand in China, cumin has led to a weak carryover after a similar quantity in production in the past two years. Production hit 7.95 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, and reduced to 7.26 lakh tonnes in 2021-22. Furthermore, farmers and stockists hold back their stock in anticipation of higher prices.

    Swani stated that there is scope for growth in the global spice market in terms of value and price percentage, but not volume. India’s total production of spice is around 4,50,000 tonnes, and close to 10 percent is for exports. Despite the high domestic consumption by India and neighbouring countries, China has stirred up an additional demand for spice. “The concerning bit is that the demand is there, but the crop is not there,” Swani concludes.

    Quite like cumin, even turmeric prices have hit a near-record high of over 8 percent this year.

