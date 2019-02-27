App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude steel output in India at 9.18 million tonne in January: Report

The country had produced 9.354 MT during the same month in 2018, according to worldsteel's latest report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India's crude steel output fell about two percent to 9.180 million tonne (MT) during January 2019, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).

The country had produced 9.354 MT during the same month in 2018, according to worldsteel's latest report.

Global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the association was 146.70 MT in January 2019, up one percent compared to the year ago month, it said.

Last month, China's crude steel production stood at 75.013 MT, higher by 4.3 percent as against 71.887 MT output in January 2018.

China is the world's largest steel producing country.

While India produced 9.2 MT of crude steel in January 2019, Japan and South Korea produced 8.1 MT and 6.2 MT, respectively.

The production of the US was at 7.6 MT, a rise of 11 percent over January 2018.

Italy produced 2 MT, France 1.2 MT, Spain 1.2 MT, Ukraine 1.9 MT, Brazil 2.9 MT and Turkey 2.6 MT.

The members of worldsteel represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.
