Crude prices turn choppy as fresh triggers are awaited; exchanges prepare for June expiry

Ravindra Rao

Crude oil's roller-coaster ride has come to an unsteady halt in the last few days as market players move cautiously towards the next expiry. After the sub-zero drop before the expiration of the NYMEX May contract, market players are still discussing whether there is a possibility of a similar move when the June contract comes close to expiry on May 19. Exchanges are also preparing for such an eventuality.

As per an exchange circular, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has decided to open a window for auction, in case the trading price of any commodity turns negative. This auction window is for those who want to exit before settlement.

Crude oil has turned rangebound also as market players await fresh triggers that could come in the form of EIA inventory report or monthly outlook by US EIA, International Energy Agency, and OPEC.

First is US EIA's monthly outlook on Tuesday. US EIA last month lowered its forecast for US crude production for this year and next as lower price forced producers to cut output. US shale producers have been aggressive in cutting spending and drilling activity while US crude oil rig count has fallen to 2009 lows which indicates that we may see a further downward revision.

On Wednesday, the focus will be on OPEC's monthly outlook and US EIA weekly inventory report. OPEC’s report will reflect on the group’s output in April just before the official onset of the historic 9.7 million barrels per day cut deal.

US EIA weekly inventory report will be pivotal for price direction. US crude oil stocks have risen for the last fifteen weeks and stand at the highest level since 2017. Another increase in crude stocks may push it towards all-time high levels. However, the pace of build-up in stocks has slowed down in the last few weeks while we have also seen recovery in refinery demand and production has been on a decline.

Inventory report may have an initial negative impact if US crude stocks surge to record high levels however if we see another uptick in refinery usage and another decline in production, the price may recover quickly.

On May 14, International Energy Agency will release its monthly outlook. IEA last month forecasted a sharp 9 percent decline in global crude oil demand in 2020. IEA may maintain a downbeat demand outlook however we need to see if the agency sees any positive impact from the easing of virus-related restrictions in most US states and other major countries.

Crude oil has rallied sharply in last few days however it now needs a strong trigger to maintain the momentum. This may come if we see some improvement in demand outlook or if US crude production slows down significantly.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.