Crude prices to stay above $90 a barrel on production cuts from Saudi, Russia: Experts

The Street believes crude will eventually find support around $80 a barrel.

Crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated through 2023 amid production cuts, according to energy experts. Oil prices touched $90 per barrel on September 5, the highest in the last 10 months, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts till the end of the year.

Meanwhile, oil prices on September 7 remained firm even as the dollar was at six-month high. Cuts in production from Saudi Arabia by 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) is expected to support crude oil prices till December-end.

Saudi has set an oil production target at 9mbpd for the remainder of this year, while Russia has extended its 300,000 bpd export curb till December end. The markets were anticipating that the voluntary cuts that began in July would be extended to October but the extended cuts to December led to the crude surging above $90 a barrel.

The crude prices have been volatile in the year as the prices have seen a range of $70-90 in the year so far. The latest price rise has been sudden with nearly $8/barrel increase within a fortnight.

On August 23, crude was trading at $82 per barrel, while on September 5 it touched $90 a barrel.

Oil prices in the near term are overbought on the charts but the momentum is on the higher side, say market experts. They believe that if China's demand comes back strong then the crude could spike to $100, but not stay there as India and the US are headed to elections soon. The price caps on Russia will get triggered and make crude exports unviable. The Street believes crude will eventually find support around $80 a barrel.

According to Saxo Bank crude is headed higher to $94 a barrel, while Probis securities sees crude price above $100 in Q42023. Others like Wood Mackenzie sees crude at $88/barrel, Fat Profits at $90-95, ProIntelliTrade sees support in the range of $101-107, Axis $80-95, GCL sees crude hitting $99-102 by 2023-end with support at $87/84, Prithvi Finmart at $102, SMC at $102, Nirmal Bang at $100, Kunvarji group at $94.5 -100 and Mehta equity $96-98 per barrel.