App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude price may remain rangebound in short term: Anand Rathi

OPEC’s crude oil production continues to fall, helped by a decline in output cut by Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Hence, OPEC is committed to balancing the market.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rushabh Maru

Crude oil has been stuck in a narrow range in the last couple of sessions. There are no fresh triggers in the market. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, said that it would be too early to change OPEC’s output policy at OPEC’s April meeting. Both, API and EIA crude oil inventories declined sharply in the week ending March 8.

OPEC’s crude oil production declined in February. Hence, this shows that OPEC is committed to rebalancing the crude oil market. However, there is much uncertainty regarding a trade deal between the US and China. Latest updates say that US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart have pushed back their meeting to at least April.

This has restricted gains in crude oil prices. A marginal drop in the Baker Hughes rig count did not have any impact on crude oil prices. So, overall, crude oil was range bound this week.

related news

On the other hand, most base metals were under pressure on account of strength in the dollar. Concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy continued to be a headwind for base metals. After shocking trade balance data earlier this month, China’s industrial production and retail sales data continued to be weak.

Copper inventories rose sharply on the LME. Hence, higher supply led to a sell-off in copper. In domestic base metals, a sharp appreciation in the rupee wreaked havoc. However, zinc was higher this week as inventories at the LME are at the lowest levels since 2007. China said on March 15 that it would implement value-added tax cuts from April 1. This supported base metals.

Going ahead, crude oil prices may continue to trade sideways in the short term. OPEC’s crude oil production continues to fall, helped by a decline in output cut by Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Hence, OPEC is committed to balancing the market.

OPEC and its allies will meet in Baku on March 17-18 to review the ongoing output curbs. This meeting is important ahead of the bi-annual meeting scheduled in Vienna in April. Meanwhile, OPEC’s secretariat urged oil producers to keep going with efforts to prevent a surplus this year. Also, inventories are falling. This may support crude oil prices.

However, as per OPEC report, global oil demand is expected to increase only by 1.24 million bpd in 2019, from 1.43 million bpd growth last year. A slowdown in global economic growth is expected to contribute to low crude oil demand.

On the other hand, US crude oil production continues to rise sharply. According to the EIA, US crude oil output may average around 12.3 million bpd in 2019 and 13 million bpd in 2020. The IEA has warned that chaos in Venezuela may challenge the global crude oil market.

As there is a lack of concrete driving factor in the market, crude oil may trade range-bound in the short term, with a focus on the Baku meeting outcome.

The author is Research Analyst- Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

15 Bizarre Delicacies You Might Think Twice About Trying

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Ye ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.