App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude palm oil touches fresh high of Rs 715.20 in futures trade

In the futures market, CPO for August delivery touched an intra-day high of Rs 715.20 and an intra-day low of Rs 706.20 per 10 kg on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude palm oil (CPO) futures jumped to Rs 712.70 per 10 kg on July 20 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. CPO gained 8.6 percent last week on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd.

However, CPO may come under profit booking on fall in demand in India on rising coronavirus cases and failing demand across the globe.

In the futures market, CPO for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 715.20 and an intraday low of Rs 706.20 per 10 kg on MCX. So far in the current series, it has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 715.20.

Close

CPO delivery for August gained Rs 8.90, or 1.27 percent, to Rs 712.30 per 10 kg at 14:54 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,408 lots.

CPO delivery for September jumped Rs 7.50, or 1.06 percent at Rs 712 per 10 kg with a business volume of 996 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 121.30 crore and Rs 9.17 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects MCX CPO to trade steady with negative bias for today amid an expected reduction in edible oil demand by the HORECA business in the home country.

For all commodities-related news,  click here
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #CPO #Crude Palm Oil

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.