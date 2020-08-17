Crude palm oil futures up 1.06% to Rs 753.30 per 10 kg

Crude palm oil futures soared to Rs 753.30 per 10 kg on August 17 as participants increased their long positions. Malaysian palm oil futures for October was trading up 1.04 percent to 2,714 ringgit on Bursa Malaysia.

Malaysian palm oil exports for August 1-15 declined 16.5 percent to 694,402 tonne from 831,155 tonne shipped during July 1-15, Reuters reported.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 758.50 and a low of Rs 749.10 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 758.80.

CPO futures for August delivery gained Rs 7.9, or 1.06 percent, to Rs 753.30 per 10 kg at 15:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,721 lots.

The same for September delivery edged higher by Rs 6.10, or 0.83 percent, to Rs 739.80 per 10 kg on a business volume of 3,443 lots.

The value of August and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 73.06 crore and Rs 68.95 crore, respectively.

