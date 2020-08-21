Crude palm oil futures up 0.2% to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg

Crude palm oil futures rose to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg on August 21 as participants increased their long positions. Malaysian palm oil futures for October was trading down 1.88 percent to 2,716 ringgits on Bursa Malaysia.

Malaysian palm oil exports for August 1-20 declined over 20 percent from last month. Palm oil output in Indonesia fell 9 percent in the first half of 2020 on adverse weather conditions.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 756.80 and a low of Rs 751 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 766.

CPO delivery for August gained Rs 1.5, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg at 15:51 hours IST on a business turnover of 2,873 lots. The same for September delivery edged higher to Rs 1.2, or 0.16 percent, at Rs 747.5 per 10 kg on a business volume of 4,077 lots.

The value of August and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 34.41 crore and Rs 58.12 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects the commodity to trade with marginal losses on August 21 amid expected weakness in BMD CPO.

As of August 19, MCX CPO was trading at a discount of Rs 18 from its import cost at Kandla port.