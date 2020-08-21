172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|crude-palm-oil-futures-up-0-2-to-rs-754-5-per-10-kg-5738551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude palm oil futures up 0.2% to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 756.80 and a low of Rs 751 per 10 kg on the MCX

Moneycontrol News

Crude palm oil futures rose to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg on August 21 as participants increased their long positions. Malaysian palm oil futures for October was trading down 1.88 percent to 2,716 ringgits on Bursa Malaysia.

Malaysian palm oil exports for August 1-20 declined over 20 percent from last month. Palm oil output in Indonesia fell 9 percent in the first half of 2020 on adverse weather conditions.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 756.80 and a low of Rs 751 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 766.

Close

CPO delivery for August gained Rs 1.5, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 754.5 per 10 kg at 15:51 hours IST on a business turnover of 2,873 lots. The same for September delivery edged higher to Rs 1.2, or 0.16 percent, at Rs 747.5 per 10 kg on a business volume of 4,077 lots.

The value of August and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 34.41 crore and Rs 58.12 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects the commodity to trade with marginal losses on August 21 amid expected weakness in BMD CPO.

As of August 19, MCX CPO was trading at a discount of Rs 18 from its import cost at Kandla port.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #CPO #Crude Palm Oil

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.