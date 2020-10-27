Crude palm oil futures touch fresh high of Rs 827.80 per 10 kg

Crude palm oil futures traded firm at Rs 825.10 per 10 kg on October 27 as participants trimmed their long positions. Malaysian palm oil futures gained 0.19 percent to trade at 3,072 ringgit on Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

Prices jumped 4 percent on October 26 on fear of a loss in production in Malaysia on account of heavy rainfall and demand optimism from India and China.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 827.80 and a low of Rs 815.20 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 710.40 and a high of Rs 827.80.

CPO delivery for October gained Rs 5.40, or 0.66 percent, to Rs 825.10 per 10 kg at 14:45 hours IST on a business turnover of 932 lots.

The same for November delivery soared Rs 4.30, or 0.53 percent, at Rs 820 per 10 kg on a business volume of 5,092 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 36.41 crore and Rs 132.51 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects the gains to continue in CPO in the coming session.

As of October 23, MCX CPO was trading at a discount of Rs 15 against its import cost at the Kandla Port.