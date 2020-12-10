PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Crude palm oil futures surge nearly 1% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude palm oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 903.50 and an intraday low of Rs 892.40 per 10 kg on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / Dec 10, 2020 / 03:12 PM IST
CPO

CPO

Crude palm oil futures traded firm at Rs 902.80 per 10 kg on December 10 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Malaysian palm oil futures gained 1.48 percent to settle at 3,408 Ringgits on Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) expects Malaysian palm oil output to decline by 12 percent in November, while exports are expected to slump more than 15 percent during the month.

Malaysian palm oil export in the first five days of December have declined 20 percent month-on-month.

“CPO (crude palm oil) is facing resistance Rs 902 levels which is 21 Days SMA. Indian Importer replacing soya oil, which is cheaper than Malaysian palm oil, drags the demand for the commodity. India is the largest importer of crude palm oil and lower demand from India drag down the prices. Upside resistance for the Crude Palm Oil is Rs 902-908 and on the downside support is at Rs 883-870 levels,” Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said.

In the futures market, CPO for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 903.50 and an intraday low of Rs 892.40 per 10 kg on MCX. So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 738.10 and a high of Rs 943.

Close

Related stories

CPO delivery for December soared Rs 8.30, or 0.93 percent, at Rs 902.80 per 10 kg at 1453 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,953 lots.

CPO delivery for January gained Rs 9, or 1.01 percent, at Rs 898.30 per 10 kg with a business volume of 4,147 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded, so far, is Rs 135.34 crore and Rs 104.78 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expect MCX CPO to continue with some marginal losses going forward amid prospects of bumper import in December. However, lower edible oil stock in Malaysia and in the global market may support CPO from lower levels.

As of December 8, MCX CPO December contract was trading at a discount of Rs 30 from import cost at Kandla Port.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #CPO #Crude Palm Oil
first published: Dec 10, 2020 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.