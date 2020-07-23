Crude palm oil futures rise marginally to Rs 726 per 10 kg

Crude palm oil futures jumped to Rs 726 per 10 kg on July 23 as participants increased their long positions. Malaysian palm oil futures settled with a gain 1.61 percent on Bursa Malaysia on July 22 but pared gains from higher levels on profit booking.

Palm oil output in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to fall in 2020 due to labour shortage and last year’s dry weather and lower fertiliser use.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 729 and a low of Rs 721 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 735.

CPO futures for August delivery gained Rs 5, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 727.50 per 10 kg at 15:45 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,531 lots. The same for September delivery rose Rs 3.70, or 0.52 percent, at Rs 719 per 10 kg on a business volume of 1,731 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 92.96 crore and Rs 45.21 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects CPO to trade sideways on the MCX on July 23 amid mixed cues from BMD CPO.