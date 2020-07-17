Crude palm oil futures jump 1.67% in afternoon trade

Crude palm oil futures climbed to Rs 706.30 per 10 kg on July 17 as participants increased their long positions.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported lower-than-expected stock and South Malaysian Association's projection of lower palm oil output in the first 10 days of July supported prices.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 707 and an low of Rs 696.50 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 707.

CPO futures for August delivery gained Rs 11.60, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 705.80 per 10 kg at 15:29 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,407 lots.

The same for September delivery rose Rs 8.80, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 708.9 per 10 kg on a business volume of 939 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 94.45 crore and Rs 8.05 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects MCX CPO to trade steady with negative bias for today amid an expected decline in BMD CPO.