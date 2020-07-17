App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude palm oil futures jump 1.67% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 707 and an low of Rs 696.50 per 10 kg on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude palm oil futures climbed to Rs 706.30 per 10 kg on July 17 as participants increased their long positions.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported lower-than-expected stock and South Malaysian Association's projection of lower palm oil output in the first 10 days of July supported prices.

In the futures market, crude palm oil (CPO) for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 707 and an low of Rs 696.50 per 10 kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 553 and a high of Rs 707.

Close

CPO futures for August delivery gained Rs 11.60, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 705.80 per 10 kg at 15:29 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,407 lots.

The same for September delivery rose Rs 8.80, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 708.9 per 10 kg on a business volume of 939 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 94.45 crore and Rs 8.05 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects MCX CPO to trade steady with negative bias for today amid an expected decline in BMD CPO.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 04:17 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.