PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|crude-palm-oil-futures-dip-0-34-to-rs-885-50-per-10-kg-in-afternoon-trade-6097611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 106

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude palm oil futures dip 0.34% to Rs 885.50 per 10 kg in afternoon trade

In the futures market, Crude Palm Oil (CPO) for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 886.90 and an intraday low of Rs 878.80 per 10 kg on the MCX index.

Moneycontrol News

Crude palm oil futures traded lower at Rs 885.50 per 10 kg on November 10 as participants increased their short positions, as seen by the open interest. Malaysian palm oil futures gained 0.28 percent to trade at 3,236 Ringgits on the Bursa Malaysia (BMD) index.

The lower expectation in the world’s second-largest palm oil producer Malaysia has instilled strong momentum in BMD crude palm oil (CPO) futures, which breached all critical resistances the previous day.

In the futures market, CPO for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 886.90 and an intraday low of Rs 878.80 per 10 kg on the MCX index. So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 737.50 and a high of Rs 891.10.

Close

CPO delivery for November fell Rs 3, or 0.34 percent at Rs 885.50 per 10 kg at 2.49 pm with a business turnover of 4,083 lots.

related news

CPO delivery for December slipped Rs 2.50, or 0.28 percent at Rs 880.30 per 10 kg with a business volume of 3,374 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 76.12 crore and Rs 49.01 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects higher tariff on edible oil and optimism over festive demand may keep MCX CPO marginally positive during the day.

As of November 9, MCX November CPO was trading at a discount of Rs 10 from its import cost at Kandla port.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #CPO #Crude Palm Oil

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.