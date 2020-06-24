Crude oil rebound creates another hurdle in natural gas recovery

Ravindra Rao

The year 2020 so far can be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak which put an unprecedented health and economic risk and no country has been left unaffected.

The virus outbreak has created turmoil in financial markets as well and most commodities have been on a rollercoaster ride. After a sharp slump on back of demand destruction caused by virus-related restrictions, commodities have got some footing in the last few weeks on expectations of global economic recovery.

Natural gas has been an exception to either side scenario. We never saw a massive fall in natural gas price and there has been no significant recovery as well. If we look at NYMEX natural gas futures, since March, natural gas has moved in a range of $1.519-$2.162/mmBtu.

The rangebound movement in the last few months can be partly attributed to mixed factors. Natural gas has benefitted from production cuts by US producers, decline in rig count, early storm activity in Atlantic and expectations of pickup in cooling demand during the summer season.

However, one major factor weighing on prices is weaker demand for US gas exports on back of subdued global economic activity and higher inventories. Based on Bloomberg data, US LNG exports slumped to April 2019 lows earlier this month.

Also weighing on gas price is higher stocks in US storage. US working gas stocks stand near 2892 billion cubic feet which is 16.9 percent higher than the 5-year average for this time of the year.

Crude oil volatility is also affecting gas prices. Natural gas attempted a recovery in April- early May period as sell-off in crude oil price forced US shale producers to cut production aggressively. This fueled expectations that production of associated natural gas may also fall significantly. Based on EIA estimates, associated gas production accounted for 37 percent of all US natural gas gross withdrawals in 2018.

Now with crude prices substantially higher than the lows set for this year, some producers are considering bringing back some production online. This has fueled worries that US gas production may also rise adding to supply in an already oversupplied market.

Overall, the general outlook for US natural gas price is weak given well supplied domestic market and weaker export related demand. If crude prices continue to remain high, supply may improve further adding to glut. However, we could see some support coming from increased cooling demand during summer and an active Atlantic hurricane season.

The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.