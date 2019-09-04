Crude oil prices up on firm global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.95 percent to Rs 3,920 per barrel in futures trade on September 4 as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for September delivery went up by Rs 37, or 0.95 percent, to Rs 3,920 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,091 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in the global market.