Crude oil prices up on firm global cues

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in the global market.
Crude oil prices rose 0.95 percent to Rs 3,920 per barrel in futures trade on September 4 as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for September delivery went up by Rs 37, or 0.95 percent, to Rs 3,920 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,091 lots.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.48 percent to USD 54.20. However, international benchmark Brent fell 0.38 percent to USD 58.48 per barrel at New York Mercantile Exchange.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:21 pm