App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil prices up on firm global cues

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in the global market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.95 percent to Rs 3,920 per barrel in futures trade on September 4 as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for September delivery went up by Rs 37, or 0.95 percent, to Rs 3,920 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,091 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in the global market.

Close
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.48 percent to USD 54.20. However, international benchmark Brent fell 0.38 percent to USD 58.48 per barrel at New York Mercantile Exchange.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.