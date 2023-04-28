 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crude oil prices up 2% on rising U.S. oil demand and lower output

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

Brent crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $79.53 a barrel by 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.99, or 2.7%, to $76.75.

Oil prices gained about 2% on Friday after U.S. data showed crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing.

Both benchmarks were set for a weekly loss of about 2%-3%, while Brent was also heading for another monthly decline after disappointing U.S. economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

"The market was down much of the week on worries about a looming economic recession and an expansion of the banking crisis with First Republic," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.